ISO 9001:2015 certification for Biocair Germany

Frankfurt, Germany: Biocair, a global leader in specialist logistics, today announced that its Frankfurt office has joined the company’s network of ISO 9001:2015 certified operations.

By achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification, Biocair Germany GmbH has demonstrated commitment to meeting customer and regulatory requirements, ensuring continuous improvement and delivering consistent logistics services. As part of its commitment to continuous improvement, Biocair recently implemented a new closed loop supply chain at selected sites across its network, reducing the amount of waste going to landfill.

Certification means that Biocair’s Germany operations now joins other Biocair offices across the global network that meet ISO 9001:2015 standards for the provision of packing and freight forwarding services of high value, hazardous, time sensitive and temperature-controlled products for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and clinical trials industry sectors.

“Across the Biocair network we are committed to ensuring end-to-end product safety,” Biocair Germany Operations Manager Andreas Wolter comments. “It is a great pleasure to receive ISO 9001:2015 certification and serves as a testament to the expertise and dedication of my colleagues at Biocair Germany GmbH. Our customers and partners within the pharma supply chain rely on Biocair to deliver industry-leading logistics services. New advancements in research, including cell and gene therapies, have globalised supply chains and there is an ever-increasing demand for strict quality and temperature control measures to ensure the needs of the patients are served to the highest possible level.”

Biocair’s network operates in over 160 countries, with regional Centres of Excellence in the US, Europe, Africa and Asia. As a life sciences supply chain expert, Biocair understands the importance of safe and timely delivery and supplies the industry’s most comprehensive and bespoke courier service.

For further information, contact your local Biocair office.

Notes to editors

Biocair is a specialist courier with over 30 years of dedicated experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life science sectors. The company has built up a unique, client-centric approach by employing scientists in front-line logistics positions and assembling a team of best-in-class industry experts in quality, cold chain and regulatory compliance amongst others. Biocair focuses on providing the most comprehensive service options available whilst delivering flexible, tailored, cost effective logistics solutions to all clients.

Biocair operates across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.