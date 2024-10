Recent oncology deals

Novartis’s (NVS) recent deals bode well for robust growth in its oncology business.

Novartis acquired oncology products from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The deal completed on March 2, 2015.

Novartis entered into a strategic alliance with Aduro Biotech (ADRO) on March 30, 2015.

