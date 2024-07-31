SUBSCRIBE
Iridex to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

July 31, 2024 
1 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and procedure probes for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the Company will release financial results for the second quarter 2024 and provide a business update after the close of trading on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

The Company’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (646) 307-1963 for domestic callers or (800) 715-9871 for international callers, using conference ID: 9156340. A live and recorded webcast on the “Event Calendar” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.iridex.com.

About Iridex Corporation

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

MicroPulse® is a registered trademark of Iridex Corporation, Inc. in the United States, Europe and other jurisdictions. © 2024 Iridex Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Relations Contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
investors@iridex.com

Earnings
