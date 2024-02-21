SUBSCRIBE
Iovance wins with Amtagvi and the ADC train chugs on

February 20, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, Greg Slabodkin, Tyler Patchen

This week Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss the ⁠Accelerated Approval of Amtagvi⁠, the first one-time cell therapy for solid tumors and the first TIL therapy; the ⁠FTC and HHS probe⁠ into generic drug shortages and some recent ADC-focused raises from ⁠ProfoundBio⁠ and ⁠Firefly Bio⁠.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.    

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Podcasts Drug shortages Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Series A
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
