Iovance wins with Amtagvi and the ADC train chugs on

This week Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss the Accelerated Approval of Amtagvi, the first one-time cell therapy for solid tumors and the first TIL therapy; the FTC and HHS probe into generic drug shortages and some recent ADC-focused raises from ProfoundBio and Firefly Bio.
This week Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss the Accelerated Approval of Amtagvi, the first one-time cell therapy for solid tumors and the first TIL therapy; the FTC and HHS probe into generic drug shortages and some recent ADC-focused raises from ProfoundBio and Firefly Bio.
Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.