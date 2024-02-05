SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Invivyd to Participate at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

February 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced that David Hering, Chief Executive Officer of Invivyd, is scheduled to present in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect the vulnerable from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that David Hering, Chief Executive Officer of Invivyd, is scheduled to present in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

In addition to the fireside chat, the management team will host investor meetings at the conference. Investors participating in the conference who are interested in meeting with Invivyd management should contact their Guggenheim representative.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to rapidly and perpetually deliver antibody-based therapies that protect vulnerable people from the devastating consequences of circulating viral threats, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. The company’s proprietary INVYMAB™ platform approach combines state-of-the-art viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Leveraging its INVYMAB platform approach, the company is generating a robust pipeline of product candidates which could be used in prevention or treatment of serious viral diseases, starting with COVID-19 and expanding into influenza and other high-need indications. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Contacts:

Scott Young
(781) 208-1747
syoung@invivyd.com

Gabriella Linville-Engler
(781) 208-0160
gengler@invivyd.com


Primary Logo

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac