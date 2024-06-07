Innovation in Pharmacogenomic Testing for Over a Decade

Principle Diagnostics Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence

BETHLEHEM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Principle Diagnostics Laboratory, a leader in Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing, proudly celebrates a decade of pioneering advancements in personalized medicine. Over the past 10 years, Principle Diagnostics has been at the forefront of using genetic insights to optimize medication efficacy, reduce adverse drug reactions, and improve patient outcomes.

Revolutionizing Medication Prescribing Through Pharmacogenomics

Since its inception, Principle Diagnostics has been dedicated to enhancing the precision and effectiveness of medication prescribing. Pharmacogenomic testing, which analyzes genetic variations to predict individual responses to medications, has evolved significantly over the past decade. Principle Diagnostics has played a crucial role in this evolution, ensuring that patients receive the right medication at the right dose, tailored to their unique genetic profiles.

Milestones in PGx Testing at Principle Diagnostics

1. Early Adoption and Integration: In 2014, Principle Diagnostics began offering PGx testing, recognizing its potential to transform healthcare. Early adoption and integration of cutting-edge technology allowed the lab to set a high standard in the industry.

2. Comprehensive Test Offerings: Principle Diagnostics now provides PGx testing for over 100 medications, including antidiabetics, anti-infectives, antipsychotics, cardiovascular drugs, gastrointestinal medications, neuropsychiatric drugs, pain management medications, and steroids. This extensive range ensures a wide array of patients can benefit from personalized medicine.

3. Accessibility and Convenience: With accessibility as a top priority, Principle Diagnostics offers non-invasive cheek swabs for sample collection, allowing patients to provide samples at their physician’s office or in the comfort of their homes. Results are available within two weeks, making it easier than ever for healthcare providers to make informed decisions quickly.

4. Supporting Healthcare Providers: Principle Diagnostics provides easy-to-read reports, an additional PharmD overview report, and pharmacist support for follow-up questions. This comprehensive support helps healthcare providers understand and utilize PGx results effectively.

Economic Value and Patient Benefits

A recent article by Thermo Fisher Scientific highlighted the economic and health benefits of pharmacogenomics. According to the article, PGx testing can significantly reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes. For example, patients who undergo PGx testing experience fewer emergency room visits and hospitalizations, demonstrating the value of personalized medicine.

Looking Ahead: The Future of PGx at Principle Labs

As PGx continues to evolve, Principle Diagnostics remains committed to leading the way in innovation and patient care. The introduction of the Right Drug Dose Now Act of 2024 is a testament to the growing recognition of the importance of PGx. The bill proposes to update the National Plan for Adverse Drug Event Prevention by considering the advances in PGx research and testing. Principle Diagnostics is poised to leverage these advancements, ensuring that pharmacogenomics becomes a routine clinical practice.

About Principle Diagnostics Laboratory

Principle Diagnostics is a leading provider of Pharmacogenomic testing, dedicated to improving medication efficacy and patient outcomes through personalized medicine. With a decade of experience, Principle Diagnostics combines state-of-the-art technology, comprehensive test offerings, and exceptional support for providers to deliver unparalleled service.

