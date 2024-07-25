SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Indivior Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results

July 25, 2024 | 
1 min read

SLOUGH, UK and RICHMOND, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (Nasdaq/LSE: INDV) today announced its financial results for the period ending June 30, 2024. The earnings release, investor presentation and webcast are available at www.indivior.com.

There will be a live webcast presentation at 13:00 BST (8:00 am ET) hosted by Mark Crossley, CEO. The details are below.

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jpgy4cd9

Participants may access the presentation telephonically by registering with the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdf08b662a5f24248bf5f8677f59ef713

(Registrants will have an option to be called back directly immediately prior to the call or be provided a call-in # with a unique pin code following their registration)

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients’ lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD), overdose and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD, including alcohol use disorder and cannabis use disorder. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs approximately 1,100 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in 37 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indivior-announces-q2-2024-financial-results-302205638.html

SOURCE Indivior PLC

Virginia Europe Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of two hands about to shake with Moderna and Merck buildings in the background
Deals
Should Merck Buy Out Moderna on Keytruda–Cancer Vaccine Partnership?
July 24, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Podcast
Layoffs Persist, GLP-1s Launch for Weight Loss in China
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Poznan, Poland – October 29, 2020: The GlaxoSmithKline headquarters office building in Poznan. LOGO. GaxoSmithKline also called GSK is a British pharmaceutical company.
Drug Development
GSK’s Dovato Matches Efficacy of Gilead’s Biktarvy in Head-to-Head HIV Trial
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
GSK's office in Dresden, Germany
Regulatory
GSK Plots Blenrep’s Path Back to Market With EU Filing
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac