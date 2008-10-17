ImaRx Therapeutics Receives NASDAQ Delisting Notification

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2008 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImaRx Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:IMRX) today announced that it has been advised by The Nasdaq Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) pursuant to Marketplace Rule 4300 that, in view of the company’s recent business dispositions, it no longer has an operating business. Consequently, trading of the company’s common stock will be suspended at the opening of business on October 22, 2008, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission removing the company’s securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market. The company does not intend to appeal NASDAQ’s decision.