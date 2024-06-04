Illumina launches latest chemistry across most popular mid-throughput sequencers, enabling higher quality and greater speed for customers at lower cost

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, announced that it has completed integration of its latest chemistry, XLEAP-SBS™, into all reagents for its NextSeq™ 1000 and NextSeq 2000 next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments.

“We are excited to deliver for our NextSeq 1000/2000 customers improved sequencing with faster run times, better quality, and higher output—all at lower cost per kit,” said Jason Johnson, head of Global Product Management at Illumina. “XLEAP-SBS chemistry on NextSeq 1000/2000 will enable labs to perform bigger NGS projects without raising the budget, and facilitate greater adoption of multiomic approaches.”

In March, the company launched its P4 flow cell (highest output of 540 Gb) with XLEAP-SBS chemistry for the NextSeq 2000, and today it announced that the XLEAP-SBS P1, P2, and P3 flow cells are all now available. XLEAP-SBS chemistry is a faster, higher quality, and more robust sequencing-by-synthesis chemistry that delivers approximately 20% faster turnaround times.

Early-access customers have shared positive feedback on improved quality, stability, and run times. Marc Monot, PhD, head of Biomics at the Institut Pasteur, said, “We were very happy with the quantity and quality of the reads. The Q is very close to Q40 and the stability is a game changer for Illumina. From the first base to the last base, [Illumina] improved the quality of the run quite a lot.”

The NextSeq 1000 and NextSeq 2000 Systems are flexible and scalable mid-throughout sequencers that enable a range of applications, including single-cell, whole-exome, and RNA sequencing.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube

