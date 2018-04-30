Illinois Institute of Technology, Stuart School of Business Wins Annual WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005110/en/

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the leading data research platform and business intelligence tool for corporate, academic and government institutions worldwide is collaborating with SSRN, the world’s leading preprint server and working paper repository, and its parent company Elsevier, a global information analytics company specializing in science and health. The partnership, now in its second year, is elevating the visibility of universities and researchers conducting exceptional financial and economic research. A part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global corporations, universities and regulatory agencies the thought leadership, data access and insights needed to enable impactful research.

The WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award is a key part of this collaboration, and honors business schools that advance impact-focused research. Each year, three winners are selected from across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions based on their demonstrated innovation and research excellence. Winning institutions receive a monetary prize and promotion. To learn more, go to http://www.whartonwrds.com/about/our-impact

John Bilson, Dean of the Stuart School of Business, was presented with the award on April 22 by Bob Zarazowski (WRDS) and Gregg Gordon (SSRN), during an exclusive dinner event hosted by WRDS and the Center for Research in Security Prices (CRSP).

“I am very pleased to present this WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award to John Bilson, Dean of the Stuart School of Business at Illinois Institute of Technology,” said Bob Zarazowski, Managing Director of Wharton Research Data Services. “With this award, we are recognizing excellence, innovation and impact in business research at Illinois Institute of Technology. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”

“We are honored accept this year’s WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award,” said John F. O. Bilson, Dean, Stuart School of Business, Illinois Institute of Technology. “We are committed to continuing to innovate our business programs and our faculty and students pursue this mindset in the research projects they undertake. WRDS is an important resource for our faculty in their research and in their teachings.”

Gregg Gordon, Managing Director of SSRN, added: “Congratulations to the Stuart School of Business at Illinois Institute of Technology from everyone at SSRN and Elsevier. The Stuart School of Business deserves this award for their innovative data driven research. The award showcases research conducted on the WRDS platform and provides an important way for researchers and institutions to increase the visibility and prominence of their work.”

ABOUT WRDS

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and financial research platform to global institutions ̶ enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.

WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 350 terabytes of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS, Matlab, and R. Our Analytics team, doctoral-level support and rigorous data review and validation give clients the confidence to tailor research within complex databases and create a wide range of reliable data models.

An award-winning data research platform for over 50,000 commercial, academic, and government users in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management and research ̶ all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.

Along with continually adding new data to the platform, WRDS is a leader in impactful research. Through a first-of-its-kind partnership with SSRN, WRDS is elevating the visibility of universities and researchers working across an array of fields. The WRDS Research Paper Series is a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work, which will increase researcher visibility, increase their Eigenfactor® score, and build a specialized research base that will advance shared knowledge. In addition, the three organizations have launched the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award™ to honor emerging business schools in North America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEIA. Learn more about how WRDS is driving impact: http://www.whartonwrds.com/about/our-impact/

ABOUT THE WHARTON SCHOOL

Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates economic and social value around the world. The Wharton School has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students; more than 9,000 participants in executive education programs annually and a powerful alumni network of 96,000 graduates.

ABOUT SSRN

SSRN is a worldwide collaborative of over 330,600 authors and more than 2.2 million users that is devoted to the rapid worldwide dissemination of research. Founded in 1994, it is now composed of a number of specialized research networks. Each of SSRN’s networks encourages the early distribution of research results by reviewing and distributing submitted abstracts and full text papers from scholars around the world. SSRN encourages readers to communicate directly with other subscribers and authors concerning their own and other’s research. Through email abstract eJournals SSRN currently reaches over 400,000 people in approximately 140 different countries.

ABOUT ELSEVIER

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray’s Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics to professionals and business customers, in a wide range of industries. www.elsevier.com