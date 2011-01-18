Illinois Biotechnology Industry Organization (iBIO) Announces Keynote Speakers for 2011 iBIO IndEx

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Illinois Biotechnology Industry Organization (iBIO®) today announced its preliminary lineup of keynote speakers for the 2011 iBIO Industry Exposition (iBIO IndEx). Archer Daniel Midland Company’s Mark Matlock, senior vice president, Food Research; and Hospira, Inc.’s Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president, R&D, Medical & Regulatory Affairs and chief scientific officer, will address approximately 500 life sciences professionals during the 2011 iBIO IndEx, February 15 & 16 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago.