Humanetics Corporation Presents Data on New Drug to Prevent Radiation Injury

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics) has been invited to present data at the 64th Annual Meeting of the Radiation Research Society (RRS) being held September 23rd through the 26th in Chicago, IL. Adam Harvey, Ph.D., of Humanetics will present data related to Humanetics’ new drug candidate, BIO 300. The data describes BIO 300’s ability to protect against radiation injury.

BIO 300’s development is based upon a research program initiated by the United States Department of Defense. The drug is a candidate to protect warfighters from the effects of radiation exposure resulting from radiological and nuclear incidents. BIO 300 is also in development as a supportive care product to limit the toxicities associated with radiotherapy of various cancers and is currently in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Additionally, NASA has interest in radiation protection for astronauts who may be required to endure extended missions in space with little protection from the multiple types of radiation encountered beyond the protective atmosphere of Earth.

Dr. Harvey will present data from studies to evaluate BIO 300’s ability to protect against radiation exposure form protons and neutrons, which are distinct from the more common X-ray radiation humans are exposed to on Earth. These sources can produce more detrimental biological damage than X-rays, and pose unique challenges for radiation protection. The research being presented was supported by grants from the National Space Biology Research Institute and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics Corporation is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs, with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasure uses. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.

