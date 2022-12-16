SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

Humanetics Corporation Presents at the MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference

December 16, 2022 | 
2 min read

Humanetics Corporation, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on novel products to improve outcomes for patients with cancer, presented at the MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference in New York City on December 15, 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humanetics Corporation, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on novel products to improve outcomes for patients with cancer, presented at the MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference in New York City on December 15, 2022.

At the conference, Ronald Zenk, President and Chief Executive Officer at Humanetics, delivered a corporate overview and details on the company’s lead drug candidate, BIO 300. BIO 300 is a new class of drug focused on improving outcomes in cancer patients who receive first-line radiotherapy with or without concurrent chemotherapy. These patients suffer from myriad unintended side effects, which can reduce the efficacy of treatment and/or result in serious toxicities. BIO 300 acts to protect normal tissues, improving therapeutic outcomes.

BIO 300 is currently being evaluated in phase 2 clinical trials to prevent normal tissue injury resulting from cancer radiotherapy and to reduce lung damage in COVID-19 long haul patients. It is self-administered by patients in these trials as an oral liquid nanosuspension. BIO 300 also shows potential to minimize radiation damage in normal tissues without impacting the effectiveness of the radiation therapy against the tumor. BIO 300 was the recent subject of an early stage trial in non-small cell lung cancer patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy and was found to be safe, with results pointing to positive clinical outcomes.

Humanetics licensed BIO 300 from the United States Department of Defense (DOD), where it was discovered as a potent radioprotectant for warfighters on the battlefield. Its use in cancer patients is highly aligned with its military use, as it serves in both cases to protect normal tissues from radiation damage.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs, with focus on medical countermeasures to: prevent harm caused by exposure to radiation; for protective use in cancer radiation therapy; and to guard against the long-term damaging effects of COVID-19. For more information, visit humaneticscorp.com.

Contacts

Ronald J. Zenk
Humanetics Corporation
952-400-0400

Source: Humanetics Corporation

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie