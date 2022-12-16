Humanetics Corporation Presents at the MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humanetics Corporation, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on novel products to improve outcomes for patients with cancer, presented at the MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference in New York City on December 15, 2022.

At the conference, Ronald Zenk, President and Chief Executive Officer at Humanetics, delivered a corporate overview and details on the company’s lead drug candidate, BIO 300. BIO 300 is a new class of drug focused on improving outcomes in cancer patients who receive first-line radiotherapy with or without concurrent chemotherapy. These patients suffer from myriad unintended side effects, which can reduce the efficacy of treatment and/or result in serious toxicities. BIO 300 acts to protect normal tissues, improving therapeutic outcomes.

BIO 300 is currently being evaluated in phase 2 clinical trials to prevent normal tissue injury resulting from cancer radiotherapy and to reduce lung damage in COVID-19 long haul patients. It is self-administered by patients in these trials as an oral liquid nanosuspension. BIO 300 also shows potential to minimize radiation damage in normal tissues without impacting the effectiveness of the radiation therapy against the tumor. BIO 300 was the recent subject of an early stage trial in non-small cell lung cancer patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy and was found to be safe, with results pointing to positive clinical outcomes.

Humanetics licensed BIO 300 from the United States Department of Defense (DOD), where it was discovered as a potent radioprotectant for warfighters on the battlefield. Its use in cancer patients is highly aligned with its military use, as it serves in both cases to protect normal tissues from radiation damage.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs, with focus on medical countermeasures to: prevent harm caused by exposure to radiation; for protective use in cancer radiation therapy; and to guard against the long-term damaging effects of COVID-19. For more information, visit humaneticscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005076/en/