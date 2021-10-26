Humanetics Corporation Adds Two New Experts to its Board

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering radiation countermeasures, adjuvant oncology therapies, and pulmonary protective therapies for COVID-19, has announced the addition of Dr. Karen Smith and Mr. Timothy Morris to the Company’s Board of Directors. Both Dr. Smith and Mr. Morris are highly respected executives who will add significant experience in pharmaceutical leadership and drug development as Humanetics’s proprietary drug BIO 300 gains traction for its potential to mitigate the harmful effects of radiation exposure on warfighters, first responders, and healthy tissues in certain cancer patients, as well as improve outcomes for COVID-19 long haulers.

Dr. Smith is a biotech/pharmaceutical executive and clinical/scientific advisor who holds an MD, PhD, MBA, and LLM and is sought after for her expertise in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Australia. Her breadth of experience covers more than 100 clinical trials and 20+ major regulatory approvals in multiple jurisdictions, leading to product launches across a broad range of diverse therapeutic areas. Dr. Smith has held various President, CEO, Global Head of R&D, and Chief Medical Officer roles over the past 15 years. She has served on several boards with a history of successful corporate exits. She is currently a member of the board for Acceleron Pharmaceuticals, Sangamo Therapeutics, Antares Pharma, and Capstan Therapeutics.

Timothy Morris is a seasoned biotech and finance executive known for completing more than 90 transactions at a combined value in excess of $5 billion. He currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Humanigen, Inc. and has over 36 years of experience as a finance and biopharmaceutical executive, including 22 as CFO with public biopharmaceutical companies. He has raised more than $2 billion in equity and equity-like securities for seven companies and has been part of executive teams that were successful in the approval of three NDAs and one MAA.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Smith and Mr. Morris to the Humanetics Board of Directors,” said Ronald J. Zenk, President and CEO of Humanetics. “It’s impossible to overstate the value that they will bring to our Board, particularly given the depth and breadth of their experience in biotech, healthcare, and drug development.”

Their appointments come amid several promising developments for BIO 300, including being awarded Fast Track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this summer, as well the September completion of a phase one clinical trial for the oral powder version of BIO 300, which was found to be safe and well-tolerated.

“This is an exciting time at Humanetics, and I’m looking forward to being part of the team that’s poised to make an impactful difference in this urgent and unmet space,” said Dr. Smith. Mr. Morris added that he is “honored by the opportunity to serve on the Board and truly excited about the encouraging research surrounding BIO 300, as well as the widespread support among stakeholders, scientists, and government entities alike.”

BIO 300 is based on research conducted by the United States Department of Defense, which has granted worldwide exclusive rights to Humanetics for the continued development of the drug as a medical countermeasure for radiation exposure. BIO 300 has unique biological properties that allow it to be used prophylactically to prevent the detrimental hematological effects of lethal radiation exposure. BIO 300 has also shown the ability to mitigate inflammation of the lungs (pneumonitis) and pulmonary fibrosis caused by thoracic radiation exposure. Radiation-induced lung injury is similar to the toxicities associated with lung cancer radiotherapy, and to lung injury caused by COVID-19. Humanetics has further expanded applications for the drug into cancer radiotherapy and COVID-19.

