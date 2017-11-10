SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

How GlaxoSmithKline Lost Nearly $10B in October

November 10, 2017 | 
1 min read

Could GlaxoSmithKline’s industry-leading dividend be at risk?


What happened

Shares of U.K.-based Big Pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) tumbled during the month of October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, losing nearly $10 billion in market cap in the process. The culprits for the drop appear to be its weaker-than-expected third-quarter operating results and rumblings about a large acquisition.

So what

The clearest issue for GlaxoSmithKline, which is more commonly known as GSK, was its disappointing third-quarter results.

Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Leadership concept with chess figures. 3D Rendering
Obesity
Lilly’s Sprawling Obesity Clinical Program Underscores Challenges for Biotechs
October 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Exterior view of the headquarters of the
FDA
Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent Snags First Biologic Approval in COPD
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Corporate headquarters of Novo Nordisk. A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Denmark. Copenhagen, Denmark - august 12, 2023.
Regulatory
Novo Secures EU Panel’s Backing for Cardiovascular Use of Wegovy
September 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac