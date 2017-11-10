How GlaxoSmithKline Lost Nearly $10B in October



What happened

Shares of U.K.-based Big Pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) tumbled during the month of October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, losing nearly $10 billion in market cap in the process. The culprits for the drop appear to be its weaker-than-expected third-quarter operating results and rumblings about a large acquisition.

So what

The clearest issue for GlaxoSmithKline, which is more commonly known as GSK, was its disappointing third-quarter results.