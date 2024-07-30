HNL Lab Medicine Announces Partnership with Stago and Launch of Strategic Preferred Partnerships Program

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HNL Lab Medicine is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Diagnostica Stago Inc., marking the inauguration of the HNL Lab Medicine Strategic Preferred Partnerships Program. This collaboration signifies a new era of cooperative efforts aimed at addressing the evolving challenges in the laboratory industry.

Forging a powerful partnership with a world-class laboratory like HNL Lab Medicine empowers us both

Warren Erdmann, Chief Operating Officer of HNL Lab Medicine, emphasized the critical need for strong vendor partnerships in today’s dynamic lab environment. “The lab industry continues to face new challenges. Labs today cannot face them alone and succeed without healthy, mutually beneficial partnerships with our lab vendors. Just as we need vendors, our vendors cannot succeed without us. It is necessary to create comprehensive expectations in order to meet the needs of our patients and providers. HNL Lab Medicine’s Strategic Preferred Partnership Agreement endeavors to set the standard our mutual service must accomplish.”

Stago’s commitment to this initiative is underscored by its ongoing collaboration with HNL Lab Medicine. Erdmann acknowledged Stago’s role, stating, “HNL Lab Medicine has enjoyed the pleasure of working with the team from Stago for the past 4 years. It is no surprise Stago is the first to sign our partnership and embrace the principles within. HNL Lab Medicine will continue to evaluate partners within the industry as we set a course to create a paradigm shift in vendor partnerships.”

Nichole Howard, Director of Sales and Marketing at Stago, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership. “At the heart of Stago’s mission is an unwavering commitment to patient care and customer satisfaction. HNL Lab Medicine’s Strategic Partnership Agreement is thoughtfully constructed to foster a culture of accountability, respect, and value between the lab and its vendors – a necessity for mutual success in today’s environment. Forging a powerful partnership with a world-class laboratory like HNL Lab Medicine empowers us both to remain focused on delivering the labcare our health system and its patients rely on. We will tackle challenges together, stronger.”

The HNL Lab Medicine Strategic Preferred Partnership Agreement outlines shared expectations and principles to foster collaboration amidst the industry’s contemporary challenges. The agreement is built on three pillars: delivering quality results, providing exceptional service to patients and providers, and maintaining a healthy financial model to reinvest in employees, facilities, equipment, and service improvements. It also promotes access to technical staff for long-term planning, partnerships for clinical studies, collaboration with sales teams, and other mutually beneficial opportunities.

Given the ongoing challenges faced by the lab industry, creating and sustaining true partnerships with vendors is crucial for success. The HNL Lab Medicine Strategic Preferred Partnership program ensures growth and shared success with partners willing to accept both risk and reward, fostering long-term relationships with vendors who understand the shared path to future success. For more information about HNL Lab Medicine or the Strategic Preferred Partnership Program, contact us at hnl.com.

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 14 acute care laboratories within partners’ hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com.

About Stago

International, independent, and privately-owned group established in 1945 in France, Stago is currently the only company in the In Vitro Diagnostics industry exclusively dedicated to the exploration of Hemostasis and Thrombosis.

With a staff close to 2,500 and the most advanced technologies, Stago designs, manufactures and markets the broadest range of reagents and analytical instruments in hemostasis worldwide. Stago offers consistent, high-quality solutions. Stago devotes its research and innovative skills to the development of increasingly effective medical diagnostic products and instrumentation.

Media Contact: Jessica Bargilione

jessica.bargilione@hnl.com

484-425-8612

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hnl-lab-medicine-announces-partnership-with-stago-and-launch-of-strategic-preferred-partnerships-program-302209010.html

SOURCE HNL Lab Medicine