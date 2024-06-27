Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting - June 27, 2024

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. The numbers of proxy votes for each resolution submitted prior to the meeting are presented below.

Proxy Voting Results

Ordinary Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast for Votes Against % of votes cast against Total votes cast Total votes cast as % of ISC (1) Votes with-held (2) 1. To receive and adopt the Company’s annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023. 172,981,350 99.89 189,346 0.11 173,170,696 12.91 804,255 2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report which is set out in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. 155,914,909 90.14 17,056,623 9.86 172,971,532 12.89 1,003,419 3. To re-appoint Sir Marc Feldmann as a Director of the Company. 168,819,296 97.51 4,316,573 2.49 173,135,869 12.90 839,082 4. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. 156,805,252 99.10 1,429,684 0.90 158,234,936 11.79 15,740,015 5. To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the auditor’s remuneration. 157,329,629 90.99 15,576,903 9.01 172,906,532 12.89 1,068,419 6. To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006. 153,328,931 88.71 19,513,766 11.29 172,842,697 12.88 1,132,254 Special Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast for Votes against % of votes cast against Total votes cast Total votes cast as % of ISC (1) Votes with-held (2) 7. To disapply pre-emption rights under section 570 of the Companies Act 2006. 152,661,902 88.30 20,235,808 11.70 172,897,710 12.89 1,077,241 8. To approve for calling of general meetings (other than AGMs) on 14 days’ notice. 172,081,747 99.38 1,080,015 0.62 173,161,762 12.91 813,189

(1) The Company’s issued share capital (“ISC”) on 25 June 2024, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 1,341,815,988 ordinary shares.

(2) A ‘vote withheld’ in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.

A copy of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

