Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting - June 27, 2024

June 27, 2024 | 
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. The numbers of proxy votes for each resolution submitted prior to the meeting are presented below.

Proxy Voting Results

Ordinary Resolutions

Votes for

% of votes cast for

Votes Against

% of votes cast against

Total votes cast

Total votes cast as % of ISC (1)

Votes with-held (2)

1. To receive and adopt the Company’s annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023.

172,981,350

99.89

189,346

0.11

173,170,696

12.91

804,255

2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report which is set out in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts.

155,914,909

90.14

17,056,623

9.86

172,971,532

12.89

1,003,419

3. To re-appoint Sir Marc Feldmann as a Director of the Company.

168,819,296

97.51

4,316,573

2.49

173,135,869

12.90

839,082

4. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

156,805,252

99.10

1,429,684

0.90

158,234,936

11.79

15,740,015

5. To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the auditor’s remuneration.

157,329,629

90.99

15,576,903

9.01

172,906,532

12.89

1,068,419

6. To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

153,328,931

88.71

19,513,766

11.29

172,842,697

12.88

1,132,254

Special Resolutions

Votes for

% of votes cast for

Votes against

% of votes cast against

Total votes cast

Total votes cast as % of ISC (1)

Votes with-held (2)

7. To disapply pre-emption rights under section 570 of the Companies Act 2006.

152,661,902

88.30

20,235,808

11.70

172,897,710

12.89

1,077,241

8. To approve for calling of general meetings (other than AGMs) on 14 days’ notice.

172,081,747

99.38

1,080,015

0.62

173,161,762

12.91

813,189

(1) The Company’s issued share capital (“ISC”) on 25 June 2024, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 1,341,815,988 ordinary shares.

(2) A ‘vote withheld’ in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.

A copy of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com

