Press Releases

Health Catalyst to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 7, 2024

July 24, 2024 | 
1 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst”, Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, will release its second quarter 2024 operating results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 800-267-6316 for U.S. participants, or 203-518-9783 for international participants, and referencing conference ID “HCATQ224.” A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Jack Knight
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (855) 309-6800
ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Tarah Neujahr Bryan
Chief Marketing Officer
media@healthcatalyst.com

Utah Events Earnings
