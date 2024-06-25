Halozyme Announces Roche’s OCREVUS® SC with ENHANZE® Receives European Commission Approval for Relapsing and Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

OCREVUS ® subcutaneous (SC) injection offers a new 10-minute administration with comparable efficacy and safety to intravenous (IV) infusion

Provides an additional treatment option without the need for IV facilities, expanding accessibility for patients

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (“Halozyme”) today announced that Roche received European Commission (EC) marketing authorization of OCREVUS® (ocrelizumab) SC co-formulated with ENHANZE®, Halozyme’s proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme, rHuPH20, for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS).

OCREVUS® SC is a 10-minute injection that maintains the same twice-yearly schedule as the approved IV infusion. The SC injection was designed to be administered by healthcare professionals, with the flexibility to be administered either in the clinic or in settings outside the clinic.

“With OCREVUS SC, multiple sclerosis patients in the EU can now have their medicine administered in just 10 minutes, twice per year, and without the need for an IV facility,” said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer of Halozyme. “This creates enhanced flexibility for both patients and providers and represents another example of how Halozyme’s breakthrough technologies help to create improved treatment options.”

The EC approval is based on pivotal data from the Phase III OCARINA II trial, which showed non-inferior levels of OCREVUS® in the blood, when administered subcutaneously, and a safety and efficacy profile comparable to the IV formulation in patients with RMS and PPMS. OCREVUS® SC was well tolerated, and no new safety concerns were identified.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme’s commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with the goal of reducing treatment burden for patients. Having touched more than 800,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in seven commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience, reliability and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company’s ENHANZE® drug delivery technology including the possible benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs, facilitating more rapid delivery and administration of higher volumes of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and certain other benefits of ENHANZE® including lowering the treatment burden for patients and alleviating pressure on health care system resources, including potential out-of-hospital administration of OCREVUS® SC. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s ENHANZE® business may include potential growth driven by our partners’ development and commercialization efforts (including anticipated regulatory submissions, PDUFA dates, potential regulatory approvals, indications and product launches). These forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words “believe,” “enable,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intends,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “should,” “continue,” and other words of similar meaning and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected results or delays in the growth of the Company’s business, or in the development, regulatory review or commercialization of the Company’s partnered products, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

