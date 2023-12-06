GLP-1 and ADC rollercoasters pick up speed

The weight loss market sees more ups and downs - ⁠Altimmune⁠ joins the fray and sees a stock jump while ⁠Pfizer⁠ experiences setbacks; and ⁠European Medicines Agency⁠ seeks additional information as part of its ongoing review of the potential risk of suicide and self-harm thoughts associated with the class. Meanwhile, ⁠AbbVie⁠ buys ImmunoGen for a cool $10B and ⁠scores a win with Teliso-V⁠ as ⁠ADC momentum⁠ continues to build.

Plus, the ⁠FDA⁠ investigates malignacies linked to CAR-T. BioSpace’s Lori Ellis, Greg Slabodkin and Tyler Patchen discuss.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace.

