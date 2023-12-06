SUBSCRIBE
GLP-1 and ADC rollercoasters pick up speed

This week we discuss ups and downs in the weight loss and ADC markets - including Altimmune, Pfizer setbacks, AbbVie’s ImmunoGen buy and more.

The weight loss market sees more ups and downs - ⁠Altimmune⁠ joins the fray and sees a stock jump while ⁠Pfizer⁠ experiences setbacks; and ⁠European Medicines Agency⁠ seeks additional information as part of its ongoing review of the potential risk of suicide and self-harm thoughts associated with the class. Meanwhile, ⁠AbbVie⁠ buys ImmunoGen for a cool $10B and ⁠scores a win with Teliso-V⁠ as ⁠ADC momentum⁠ continues to build.

Plus, the ⁠FDA⁠ investigates malignacies linked to CAR-T. BioSpace’s Lori Ellis, Greg Slabodkin and Tyler Patchen discuss.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.    

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

