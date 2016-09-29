SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Bay

GlaxoSmithKline Vaccines For Malaria, Zika Make It A Likely Winner

September 29, 2016 | 
1 min read

Pharmaceutical companies have been vilified in the news for outrageous drug prices and a history of illegal marketing practices. London-based GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has its own sordid history, which CEO Sir Andrew Witty has owned up to.

The company is now focusing on vaccinating against the world’s deadliest viruses and making those treatments accessible to people in underdeveloped countries that need them most. Yielding an attractive 5%, the company has massive moneymaking potential if its pipeline of drugs to treat Malaria, HIV and Zika sees the same success as its asthma inhaler, Advair. GSK is poised to be a growth stock winner in 2016 and beyond. Shares rose nearly a percentage point in Tuesday trading.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: 3D image of a KRAS oncogene
Business
BridgeBio Spins Out Oncology Company with $200M in Financing
May 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb office in California
Biotech Bay
BMS Taps Cellares in $380M CAR T Cell Therapy Manufacturing Agreement
April 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Biotech Bay
Canaan Secures More Than $100M in New Biopharma Funding, Adds Former Pfizer Executive
April 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen