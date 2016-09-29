GlaxoSmithKline Vaccines For Malaria, Zika Make It A Likely Winner

Pharmaceutical companies have been vilified in the news for outrageous drug prices and a history of illegal marketing practices. London-based GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has its own sordid history, which CEO Sir Andrew Witty has owned up to.

The company is now focusing on vaccinating against the world’s deadliest viruses and making those treatments accessible to people in underdeveloped countries that need them most. Yielding an attractive 5%, the company has massive moneymaking potential if its pipeline of drugs to treat Malaria, HIV and Zika sees the same success as its asthma inhaler, Advair. GSK is poised to be a growth stock winner in 2016 and beyond. Shares rose nearly a percentage point in Tuesday trading.