December 13, 2007 -- Earlier this year, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) announced it would invest $40 million to establish a neurological R&D center in Shanghai’s Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park. Now, GSK has revised those plans, becoming even more committed to its China R&D efforts: the company says it will spend $100 million by the end of 2008 on this same facility, which will have 1,000 staff members in place by the end of 2010. GSK was very emphatic about the importance of China to GSK. More details....