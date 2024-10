Usually, saying that an experimental medicine stinks is a metaphorical statement. You know, its efficacy is marginal, or there are serious side effects. Not so for GlaxoSmithKline’s GSK -0.39% darapladib, results of which were presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology and published in the New England Journal of Medicine yesterday.

