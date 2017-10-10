SUBSCRIBE
GlaxoSmithKline Ranked The Worst Run Company In The UK

October 10, 2017 | 
Pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has been ranked bottom in a list of the UK’s top companies for good governance.

The owner of well-known consumer brands, such as Aquafresh, Horlicks and Sensodyne, came in at number 103 in the Institute of Director’s 2017 good governance report.

The IoD explained that GSK’s low ranking was down to its score in the audit and risk/external accountability category of the report, which had a strong weighting in this year’s overall ranking and was GSK’s worst score across the categories.

