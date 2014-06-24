GlaxoSmithKline Fires Firm For Preying On College Grads For Clinical Trials

In a flap that raises fresh questions over clinical trial recruiting, GlaxoSmithKline GSK.LN -0.23% has become mired in an imbroglio after a consultant solicited college graduates by emphasizing that payments may alleviate their financial problems.

The consultant, which a Glaxo spokeswoman tells Pharmalot has since been fired, approached a website that specializes in career advice and job prospects for college graduates. The pitch was presented in the form of a blog post and emphasized that participation in clinical trials can provide “immediate income that can tide you over for the coming months” and suggested four trials in one year can pay more than $13,000, plus “reasonable travel expenses.” Glaxo was mentioned at the bottom of the post.

Hey, check out all the research scientist jobs. Post your resume today!