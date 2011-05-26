SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

GlaxoSmithKline CEO: Emerging-Markets Business Offsets Generics

May 26, 2011 | 
1 min read

GlaxoSmithKline is seeing strong growth from sales in emerging markets, offsetting declines in the U.S. and Europe from competition by generic drugs, Chief Executive Andrew Witty told CNBC Tuesday. Glaxo [GSK 43.14 -0.04 (-0.09%) ] came through a period “where we’ve seen a lot of our historic portfolio exposed to generic competition, and business has gone away over the last several years,” he said. “We’re now seeing really an emergence from that period.” Sales in Europe and the U.S. have been stabilizing, with very strong growth in the emerging markets in Glaxo’s pharmaceuticals business. He said emerging-markets growth has been at a “20% rate in both our pharma and consumer businesses,” amounting to one-third of the company’s total business.

Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Leadership concept with chess figures. 3D Rendering
Obesity
Lilly’s Sprawling Obesity Clinical Program Underscores Challenges for Biotechs
October 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Exterior view of the headquarters of the
FDA
Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent Snags First Biologic Approval in COPD
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Corporate headquarters of Novo Nordisk. A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Denmark. Copenhagen, Denmark - august 12, 2023.
Regulatory
Novo Secures EU Panel’s Backing for Cardiovascular Use of Wegovy
September 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac