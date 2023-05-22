GenScript to Debut Expanded Synthetic Biology Product Line at SynBioBeta 2023

As a sponsor at this year’s SynBioBeta conference in Oakland, California, GenScript is launching its latest breakthrough gene fragment service, GenTitan™; GenScript is also presenting the latest biopharma tools on the Double Helix Stage

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation, the world’s leading provider of life-science research tools and services, is a sponsor of this year’s SynBioBeta Conference in Oakland, California (May 23–25, 2023). On booth #59 at the event, GenScript will showcase the latest synthetic biology tools and techniques in conjunction with strategic partner Allozymes and a diverse line-up of key opinion leaders (KOLs).

GenScript is also announcing the world’s first commercial semiconductor platform for DNA synthesis, GenTitan™, which powers the company’s new gene fragment synthesis service. With GenTitan, GenScript now offers the highest complex sequence acceptance rate and delivers custom synthetic genes at an industry-leading low price and with fast turnaround.

This year, GenScript is presenting a special content track on a new venue, the Double Helix stage, where attendees at the conference can learn more about GenScript’s biopharma tools and technologies and how these are being applied in research settings. Session highlights include:

May 23, 1:45pm (Breakout session) — “High-density CMOS IC chip for scalable DNA synthesis”

Speakers: Marcelo Caraballo (senior scientist, GenScript), Yu Chen (senior research scientist, GenScript)

Moderator: Cedric Wu (VP of innovation center & general manager of CustomArray, GenScript)

Abstract: While machine learning has revolutionized biomedical research, the bottleneck of slow and low-quality DNA synthesis has remained a challenge. Researchers have been unable to obtain fast and high-quality DNA for their studies, impeding progress in the field. However, with the world’s first commercial semiconductor platform for DNA synthesis developed by GenScript, this challenge has been overcome. Utilizing proprietary miniature semiconductor chip (MSC) technology, the highest-density chip (HD) for oligo synthesis in the industry is now available. May 24, 1:50–2:10 pm (Double Helix stage) — “Synthetic biology and its application to formulating genetically programmed nanomedicine,” presented by Dr. Bill Lu, Associate Professor, Santa Clara University. May 24, 2:10–2:30 pm (Double Helix stage) — “Discovery, Domestication, and Engineering of Diverse Microbes for a Circular Economy,” presented by Dr. Mark Blenner, Associate Professor, University of Delaware. May 24, 2:45–3:05 pm (Double Helix stage) — “One Loop Is All You Need (for pMHC Recognition),” presented by Dr. Possu Huang, Assistant Professor, Stanford University. May 24, 3:05–3:25 pm (Double Helix stage) — “Accelerating the Development of Cell-Free and Cell-Based Solutions with Enzyme Engineering,” presented by Dr. Deepak Raghothaman, Director of Business Development, Allozymes.

“At this year’s SynBioBeta, we are delighted to sponsor the BioPharma Tools and Technology content series and to host key opinion leaders on our Double Helix stage. We invite attendees to visit us and learn why GenScript is the industry’s one-stop shop for synthetic biology projects, gene and cell therapy solutions, antibody drug discovery, protein expression solutions, and genome editing,” said Dr. Ray Chen, president of GenScript’s Life Science Group.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is the world’s leading technology and service provider of life-science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms: the life-science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the industrial synthetic products platform, and the integrated global cell therapy platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech’s business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Korea, and Belgium. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient, and reliable services and products for over 200,000 customers.

As of December 31, 2022, GenScript Biotech had more than 6,000 employees globally, over 37% of whom hold master’s and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns numerous intellectual property rights, including over 210 patents, over 800 pending patent applications and great numbers of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of “make people and nature healthier through biotechnology,” GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of December 31, 2022, 76,000 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech’s services and products. For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech’s official website.

