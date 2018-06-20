GenScript signs a strategic cooperative memorandum of understanding with the Innovation Center for Immune Therapy (ICIT) of Tsinghua University

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript USA Inc. announced that on June 13, 2018, the Company entered into a strategic cooperative memorandum of understanding with the Innovation Center for Immune Therapy (ICIT) of Tsinghua University, commencing an in-depth cooperation for the discovery, development and production of biopharmaceuticals through facilitating the transformation of drugs with clinical value from high potential scientific research projects. This agreement allows both parties to take advantage of the tremendous strength and talent of the scientific research community in Tsinghua University in the area of immunology. This in turn will leverage the development of a one-stop technical platform to accelerate the R&D and industrialization of innovative immunotherapy drugs and other immunotherapy modalities.

About ICIT of Tsinghua University

ICIT of Tsinghua University was jointly founded by the Institute for Immunology and Tsinghua University Office of Technology Transfer in August 2016. ICIT aims to promote an innovative technology incubation model on the basis of original research in immunology and establishment of strategic cooperation with internationally-renowned pharmaceutical companies. Through transformation of fundamental research results into immunotherapy drugs, the center accelerates the realization of clinical applications of basic science research in the area of immunology.

About GenScript

GenScript is a leading contract research organization providing gene, peptide, protein, CRISPR, and antibody reagents to scientists in over 100 countries worldwide. Since its foundation in 2002, GenScript has grown exponentially through partnerships with scientists conducting fundamental life science and translational biomedical research, as well as early stage pharmaceutical development. With a mission to improve the health of mankind and nature through biotechnology, the company has developed the best-in-class capacity and capability for producing biological reagents in order to Make Research Easy for all scientists. For more information, visit www.genscript.com.

