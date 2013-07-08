GenScript Corporation’s Rush Gene Services Help Novavax, Inc. Expedite 28-day Development of H7N9 Vaccine

Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 8, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript, the world’s largest provider of synthetic genes, has aided a leading biopharmaceutical company, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), in developing an avian influenza A/H7N9 vaccine candidate, by synthesizing three constructs containing genes that encode for key vaccine proteins in just 6 business days. On May 10, 2013, Novavax announced that its vaccine candidate was developed and entered into pre-clinical trials in only 28 days, less than 6 weeks after initial reports of H7N9 infections on April 1.

The manufacture of the constructs used in Novavax’s H7N9 vaccine candidate was powered by GenScript’s Rush Gene Service, which synthesizes gene sequences in as few as 4 days. GenScript also offers free gene sequence optimization, which is advantageous for the production of vaccines and protein-based biologics. Normally, it takes researchers using traditional laboratory methods two weeks or more to assemble constructs like those used to produce an H7N9 vaccine. However, as demonstrated by the rapid development of Novavax’ vaccine candidate, the combination of gene optimization, rush gene synthesis and custom cloning, facilitated by GenScript’s one-stop service platform, can drastically reduce assembly time, accelerating research and development.

“Our mission is to save lives by helping scientists accelerate their research. In this case, our Rush Gene Services are the perfect example of our commitment to our mission,” said GenScript CEO Frank Zhang, Ph.D. “The progress made by scientists at Novavax on its H7N9 vaccine candidate in such a short time is the reason why we are dedicated to providing high-quality services on a daily basis.”

