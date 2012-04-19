GenScript Corporation Rush Gene Synthesis - Driving Molecular Biology Research Faster

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 19, 2012 /PRNewswire-Asia/ -- GenScript USA Inc., an internationally recognized biology contract research organization (CRO) has recently launched Rush Gene Synthesis service in the global market on Dec. 22, 2011, and has achieved 100% success and on time delivery rates ever since its kick-off.

“Two decades ago, a 2 Kb gene took me nearly two years to obtain the construct using conventional PCR cloning technologies in my PhD research. I did believe this could be changed. Nowadays, GenScript Rush Gene Synthesis service delivers synthetic genes in as little as 5 business days. The proprietary technology and a dedicated Rush Gene service team are the key points to making GenScript Rush Gene Synthesis service a big success,” commented Frank Zhang, the CEO and co-founder of GenScript.

“Delivering synthetic genes in as little as 5 days, GenScript Rush Gene Synthesis service is not only fast but is accurate and worry-free to our customers,” says Frank, “all our synthesized genes are packed into cloning vectors, picked from single clones and fully sequence-verified before the delivery. Therefore, none of our customers is bothered with picking up the right gene from the tube. With this rush service, we aim to drive molecular biology research faster than ever.”

Besides the world-leading gene synthesis service, GenScript, as a contract research organization (CRO), also provides comprehensive services for biological research and early-phase drug discovery, such as bio-reagents, assay development & screening, lead optimization, antibody drug development and animal model services. The bio-reagents services include custom gene synthesis and molecular biology, custom protein expression and purification, custom peptide synthesis, antibody production, and custom cell line development. Headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, GenScript has three subsidiaries located in France, Japan, and China.





