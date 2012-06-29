GenScript Corporation Honored with the 2012 CRO Leadership Award

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 29, 2012 /PRNewswire-Asia/ -- GenScript USA Inc., a leading biotech company, is proud to announce that GenScript has been recognized with a CRO leadership award in two categories: Productivity and Regulatory. The awards are given by Life Science Leader based on an extensive survey carried out by NICE INSIGHT in order to honor top performers based on responses and services rendered to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical executives in their CRO selection process.

On a quarterly basis, NICE INSIGHT conducts a pharmaceutical and biotechnology survey, which is deployed to 40,000 outsourcing-facing biotech and pharma industry executives. The combined year’s worth of data determines which companies rank in the top quartile for each of the attributes and determines the award winners.

Frank Zhang, CEO of GenScript states: “We are very pleased and honored to have won the 2012 CRO leadership award, which recognizes that our customers are pleased with our products and services and subsequently shows our success as a biotech CRO Company.”

About GenScript USA Inc

Starting in 2002, GenScript, as a pioneer company, has grown together with the synthetic biology and is now the world’s largest gene synthesis supplier. With subsidiaries in Europe, Japan, and China, and headquartered in New Jersey, GenScript consistently provides the best research services to the scientific community worldwide. Besides the world-leading gene synthesis service, GenScript offers comprehensive services for biological research and early-phase drug discovery, such as bio-reagents, assay development & screening, antibody drug development, and research animal model services. By developing and applying innovative synthetic biology technologies, GenScript assists researchers in advancing and transforming research in biology.

