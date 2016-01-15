GenScript Corporation Finishes Year With Successful Hong Kong IPO

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genscript Biotech Corporation, the number one global provider of gene synthesis services and a strong player in synthetic biology, ended 2015 with a successful IPO of 400,000,000 shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, raising $67.2 million. Haitong International Capital Limited served as the sole sponsor. Haitong International Securities Company Limited and J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited served as joint global coordinators; and Haitong International Securities Company Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited (in relation to the Hong Kong public offering) and J.P. Morgan Securities plc (in relation to the international offering) served as joint bookrunners for the offering, which closed on December 30, 2015. The company stock trades under the symbol 1548:HK.

“The over-booked offering and the stock’s upward momentum highlight our unique global leadership position and the continued growing interest in the synthetic biology and other biomedical fields that we serve”

Founded in 2002 in Piscataway, New Jersey, and headquartered in Nanjing, China, Genscript ranks number one in the worldwide gene synthesis services market. The company will use the funds to expand research and development, offer new services and products, and increase production capabilities.

“The over-booked offering and the stock’s upward momentum highlight our unique global leadership position and the continued growing interest in the synthetic biology and other biomedical fields that we serve,” said Genscript CEO Frank Zhang, Ph.D. “These funds enable us to significantly improve the ways we serve biopharmaceutical and synthetic biology companies and researchers around the world, improve how research is conducted, and address some of humanity’s most difficult healthcare challenges.”

With the global headquarters in Nanjing, China, Genscript maintains a major facility for research, development and production in the Jiangning Science Park, Nanjing, China. The company markets its products in more than 100 countries, with more than 50 percent of sales coming from the North America.

About Genscript

Genscript is the world leader in gene synthesis and a peptide, protein, and antibody research partner for fundamental life science research, translational biomedical research, early stage biopharmaceutical development, and synthetic biology. Since its founding in 2002, Genscript has provided services and products to scientists in more than 100 countries worldwide. The company delivers biological research services encompassing gene synthesis and molecular biology, peptide synthesis, custom antibodies, protein expression, antibody and protein engineering, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology and industrial synthetic biology products. For more information, visit http://www.genscript.com/.

TWEET THIS: Number one gene synthesis provider and synthetic biology leader @genscript raises $67.2 million in Hong Kong IPO <http://ow.ly/X3cN9>

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to the earning and sales forecasts. These forward-looking statements are based upon Genscript’s current plans, assumptions, beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: market condition, global stability, new technologies. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Genscript expressly disclaims any duty, obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Genscript’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.