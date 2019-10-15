Gemelli Biotech, Innovator in Microbiome Space, Producer of ibs-smart™, Announces Scientific Advisory Board

Oct. 15, 2019 16:37 UTC

LOS ANGELES & RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Gemelli Biotech, producers of the ibs-smart™ blood test for irritable bowel syndrome with a diarrheal component (IBS-D and IBS-M), announced the formalization of a Scientific Advisory Board to support the company’s expansion into new markets and new offerings.

Global leaders in microbiome science and gastroenterology, Gemelli’s scientific advisors are:

From the United States:

William D. Chey, MD, AGAF, FACG, FACP (University of Michigan)

Brian E. Lacy, PhD, MD, FACG (Mayo Clinic)

Anthony J. Lembo, MD (Harvard University)

Mark Pimentel, MD, FRCPC (Cedar-Sinai Medical Center)

Satish Rao, MD, PHD, FRCP (LON), FACG, AGAF (Augusta University Medical Center)

From Canada:

Christopher Andrews, MD, MSC, FRCPC, AGAF (University of Calgary)

From Mexico:

Max Schmulson, MD (Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México)

Dr. Mark Pimentel will serve as chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board. A more detailed biography of each advisor can be read at www.gemellibiotech.com/SAB

Gemelli Biotech launched ibs-smart™ in October 2018 as a validated, second-generation antibody blood test that allows physicians to diagnose IBS with up to 98% certainty. The test has advanced the diagnosis of IBS, once dependent on ruling out other diseases, with a powerful tool to “rule in” IBS using organic biomarkers.

Through an exclusive partnership with the Medically Associated Science and Technology program at Cedars-Sinai, Gemelli Biotech has access to a pipeline of additional licenses for innovations in microbiome diagnostics and therapeutics.

“To fuel our next wave of innovation,” said Matt Mitcho, Gemelli’s CEO, “we wanted to tap into distinct perspectives from a variety of institutions. Gemelli’s mission is to drive the discovery of novel diagnostics and therapeutics for the human microbiome, and I am thrilled these leaders in the field have committed to that mission with us.”

Gemelli continues to expand the availability of ibs-smart™, which is now available widely in the United States. To scale domestic growth, Gemelli is partnering with support organizations like the North Carolina State Entrepreneurship Clinic and the Council for Entrepreneurial Development in North Carolina’s Research Triangle.

With an eye towards expansion throughout North America, Gemelli has launched an ibs-smart™ pilot program in Mexico City with partner lab Biomedica de Referencia. Ibs-smart™ is also available to prescribers in Canada through a patient-driven pilot program.

“Gemelli was founded by medical practitioners, and their patient-centric approach is clear,” said Scientific Advisor Dr. William Chey. “I’m thrilled to help the team bring practical solutions to the field that genuinely help doctors help their patients.”

Dr. Anthony Lembo, another Scientific Advisor, added, “Gemelli’s innovative pipeline, including ibs-smart, has the potential to make a significant impact on our field. We are clearly only at the beginning of a very exciting journey.”

About ibs-smart™

ibs-smart™ is the second-generation blood test for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and offers an advancement in the specificity and accuracy of data available to help doctors diagnose Diarrhea Predominant and Mixed-Type IBS (IBS-D and IBS-M).

About Gemelli Biotech

Gemelli Biotech is a specialty biotechnology company that strives to achieve a thriving global family of healthy individuals by unlocking the potential of the microbiome. Gemelli’s mission is to support the discovery of novel diagnostics and therapeutics for the human microbiome by bringing biotechnology innovations to market in a fiscally responsible and socially conscious way.

Dr. Mark Pimentel is a cofounder of Gemelli Biotech and has an equity interest in the company.

