SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Deals

Galapagos NV received a transparency notification from The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

June 18, 2019 | 
1 min read

Galapagos NV received a transparency notification from The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Mechelen, Belgium; 17 June 2019; 22.01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation[1], Galapagos received a transparency notification on 6 June 2019 from The Capital Group Companies, Inc. who notified that it controls Capital Research and Management Company, which holds 2,772,024 of Galapagos’ voting rights, consisting of ordinary shares. This represents 5.08% of Galapagos’ currently outstanding 54,614,791 shares. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. thus crossed above the 5% threshold of Galapagos’ voting rights by purchase of voting securities on 5 June 2019. The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website.

About Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, three of which show promising patient results and are currently in late-stage development in multiple diseases. Our pipeline comprises Phase 3 through to discovery programs in inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com.

Contact

Investors:

Elizabeth Goodwin

VP IR

+1 781 460 1784

Sofie Van Gijsel

Director IR

+32 485 19 14 15

ir@glpg.com

Media:

Carmen Vroonen

Senior Director Communications & Public Affairs

+32 473 82 48 74

Evelyn Fox

Director Communications

+31 6 53 591 999

communications@glpg.com

IPO Europe GLP-1
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Deals
Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
Funding
Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor