From Chicken Egg To Syringe: How GlaxoSmithKline Makes Their Flu Vaccine

October 6, 2014 | 
1 min read

It may come as a surprise that 14 flocks of chickens supply eggs to British drug maker GlaxoSmithKline. This is because chicken eggs form the basis of all vaccines, an area in which GSK is the world’s largest player.

As flu season approaches, we take a look at how GSK - one of the major suppliers of the jab every year - makes its vaccine.

At the peak of the vaccine production season, GSK’s vaccine factory in Dresden receives nearly 360,000 eggs per day.

Europe
