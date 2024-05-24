Foundation Medicine Announces Details of Over 20 Presentations at the 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Foundation Medicine, Inc., today announced that 22 new pieces of research from its robust oncology diagnostics portfolio will be presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from May 31 to June 4 in Chicago.

Emerging Applications of Liquid Biopsy Using FoundationOne®Liquid CDx and FoundationOne®Tracker

Utility of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to inform treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer (Abstract #1042)

Use of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to affect the adjuvant or post-adjuvant treatment of patients with stage III and high-risk stage II resected colon cancer: The ERASE-CRC project by GONO (Abstract #TPS3644)

Utility of ctDNA burden as a prognostic biomarker for efficacy in TALAPRO-2: A phase 3 study of talazoparib (TALA) + enzalutamide (ENZA) vs placebo (PBO) + ENZA as first-line (1L) treatment in patients (pts) with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) (Abstract #5020)

Prognostic value of baseline circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) tumor fraction (TF) in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) (Abstract #5085)

BRCA1/2 reversion mutations (BRCArev) in advanced prostate cancer in the absence of prior PARP inhibitor (PARPi) therapy (Abstract #5056)

Utility of CGP in Earlier Stages of Disease, Rare Cancers, and Using RNA Sequencing

Preliminary results of the Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium LCMC4 evaluation of actionable drivers in early-stage lung cancer (LEADER) screening trial (Abstract #8068)

Impact of alterations in tumor suppressor genes (TSG-alt) on survival outcomes in patients (pts) with de novo metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (dn-mCSPC) receiving androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) with androgen receptor pathway inhibition (ARPI) or docetaxel (Abstract #5091)

On the right TRACK: Providing comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) and molecular tumor board (MTB) for patients (pts) with rare cancers (Abstract #3127)

New soft tissue sarcoma (STS) transcriptomic clusters to unveil STS subsets with unique biological characteristics and refine the accuracy of overall survival (OS) prediction (Abstract #11545)

New CGP Biomarkers, Including Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) Signature and Methyl Thioadenosine Phosphorylase (MTAP) Genomic Loss

Pathological complete response (pCR) association with a novel homologous recombination deficiency HRD signature (HRDsig) in patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) receiving neoadjuvant therapy (Tx) (Abstract #591)

Characterization of diverse targetable ERBB2 alterations in 512,993 patients with solid tumors (Abstract #3129)

Nature and distribution of methyl thioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) genomic loss in human tumors (Abstract #3067)

Genomic alterations (GA) in ESR1, PIK3CA, AKT1, and PTEN in HR(+)HER2(-) patients (pts) with metastatic breast cancer (MBC): Co-occurrence and prevalence along treatment course (Abstract #1060)

Impact of Ancestry on the Genomic Alteration Landscape

Genetic ancestry-associated differences in genomic profiling and treatment patterns in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) (Abstract #4138)

Endometrial cancer (EC) by ERBB2 amplification (ERBB2amp) status: Differences in molecular subtypes, ancestry, and real-world outcomes (Abstract #5614)

“Our data at this year’s ASCO annual meeting reflects Foundation Medicine’s progress in making genomic profiling indispensable to cancer care and research, particularly in lung, breast and prostate cancers where there is an increasing number of targeted therapies for health care providers to consider for these patients,” says Mia Levy, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Foundation Medicine. “We are also excited to demonstrate our new RNA sequencing capabilities and spotlight the expanding utility of ctDNA to inform treatment decision making through a simple blood sample.”

The following is a complete list of Foundation Medicine abstracts that will be presented. To access the abstracts being presented at ASCO, please visit ASCO.org/abstracts.

Abstract # Title Collaborator Products Posters Abstract #3127

6/1/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM On the right TRACK: Providing comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) and molecular tumor board (MTB) for patients (pts) with rare cancers TargetCancer Foundation, UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, University of California, San Diego, Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Cancer Center, The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Department of Pharmacy, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Medication Acquisition, Inc., Sarah Cannon Research Institute, University of Nebraska, WIN Consortium for Precision Medicine FoundationOne®CDx

FoundationOne®Liquid CDx Abstract #3129

6/1/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT Characterization of diverse targetable ERBB2 alterations in 512,993 patients with solid tumors Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center FoundationOne®CDx

FoundationOne®Liquid CDx Abstract #4138

6/1/2024 1:30 PM-

4:30 PM CDT Genetic ancestry-associated differences in genomic profiling and treatment patterns in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Yale Cancer Center, New York University Perlmutter Cancer Center FoundationOne®CDx

Flatiron Health-Foundation

Medicine Clinico-Genomic

Database (CGDB) Abstract #TPS3644

6/1/2024 1:30 PM-

4:30 PM CDT Use of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to affect the adjuvant or post-adjuvant treatment of patients with stage III and high-risk stage II resected colon cancer: The ERASE-CRC project by GONO University of Pisa, Italy FoundationOne®Tracker Abstract #11545

6/1/2024 1:30 PM-

4:30 PM CDT New soft tissue sarcoma (STS) transcriptomic clusters to unveil STS subsets with unique biological characteristics and refine the accuracy of overall survival (OS) prediction Universitario Lisboa Norte, Institute Portugues de Oncologia de Lisboa Francisco Gentil, Institute Superior Tecnico, Universidade de Lisboa, Institute de Medicina Molecular Joao Lobo Antunes, Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de Lisboa, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Institute Superior Tecnico (1ST), Universidade de Lisboa, Hospital CUF Descobertas FoundationOne®RNA for

research use Abstract #3067 6/1/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT Nature and distribution of methyl thioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) genomic loss in human tumors San Raffaele Hospital and Scientific Institute, Italy FoundationOne®

FoundationOne®CDx Abstract #1060

6/2/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT Genomic alterations (GA) in ESR1, PIK3CA, AKT1, and PTEN in HR(+)HER2(-) patients (pts) with metastatic breast cancer (MBC): co-occurrence and prevalence along treatment course Emory University FoundationOne®CDx

FoundationOne®Liquid CDx

Flatiron Health-Foundation

Medicine Clinico-Genomic

Database (CGDB) Abstract #591

6/2/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT Pathological complete response (pCR) association with a novel homologous recombination deficiency HRD signature (HRDsig) in patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) receiving neoadjuvant therapy (Tx) Stanford University FoundationOne®CDx

Flatiron Health-Foundation

Medicine Clinico-Genomic

Database (CGDB) Abstract #5056

6/2/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT BRCA1/2 reversion mutations in advanced prostate cancer in the absence of prior PARP inhibitor (PARPi) therapy Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Upstate University Medical Center, University of California - San Diego FoundationOne®Liquid CDx Abstract #1042

6/2/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT Utility of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to inform treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Allegheny Health Network, Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian Hospital FoundationOne®Liquid CDx Abstract #5091

6/2/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT Impact of alterations in tumor suppressor genes (TSG-alt) on survival outcomes in patients (pts) with de novo metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (dn-mCSPC) receiving androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) with androgen receptor pathway inhibition (ARPI) or docetaxel Huntsman Cancer Institute, Masonic Cancer Center Flatiron Health-Foundation

Medicine Clinico-Genomic

Database (CGDB) Abstract #5085

6/2/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT Prognostic value of baseline circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) tumor fraction (TF) in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) Rogel Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University FoundationOne®Liquid CDx Abstract #5020

6/2/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT Utility of ctDNA burden as a prognostic biomarker for efficacy in TALAPRO-2: A phase 3 study of talazoparib (TALA) + enzalutamide (ENZA) vs placebo (PBO) + ENZA as first-line (1L) treatment in patients (pts) with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Department of Medical Oncology, Institut Gustave Roussy, University of Paris-Saclay, Pfizer Inc., National Cancer Center Hospital East, IRCCS Istituto Romagnolo per lo Studio dei Tumori (IRST) Dino Amadori, Department of Oncology, University of Turin, San Luigi Gonzaga Hospital, Orbassano, The Urology Center of Colorado, National Cancer Center, Tom Baker Cancer Centre, University of Calgary, National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT), Heidelberg University Hospital, Huntsman Cancer Institute (NCI-CCC), University of Utah FoundationOne®Liquid CDx

FoundationOne®Monitor for

Research Use Abstract #3626

6/2/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT Contrasting comprehensive genomic profiles of adenocarcinomas of the appendix in younger versus older patients Upstate Medical University FoundationOne®

FoundationOne®CDx Abstract #4588

6/2/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT FGFR3-mutated urothelial carcinoma of bladder and upper tract including ureter and renal pelvis: A comparative genomic profiling study Upstate Medical University, University of California – Los Angeles, University of Washington, Huntsman Cancer Center, Moffitt Cancer Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Cleveland Clinic, San Rafael University FoundationOne®

FoundationOne®CDx Abstract #8032

6/2/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT Retrospective analysis of change in frequency of STK11 mutation in lung adenocarcinomas over a 10-year period Upstate Medical University FoundationOne®

FoundationOne®CDx Abstract #1092

6/2/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT Impact of HER2 low status on genomic signatures in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) Yale University FoundationOne®

FoundationOne®CDx Abstract #11575

6/2/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT Intimal sarcomas (ISarc) of the cardiac chambers (CC) of the heart and great vessels (GV): A comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) study Upstate Medical University FoundationOne®

FoundationOne®CDx Abstract #6036

6/2/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT Clinical, molecular, and immunologic profiling of brain metastases (BM) in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, University of California – San Diego, Phase Genomics Abstract #5614

6/3/2024 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM CDT Endometrial cancer (EC) by ERBB2 amplification (ERBB2amp) status: Differences in molecular subtypes, ancestry, and real-world outcomes University of Colorado Health, Mount Sinai FoundationOne®CDx Abstract #8068

6/3/2024 1:30 PM-

4:30 PM CDT Preliminary results of the Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium LCMC4 evaluation of actionable drivers in early-stage lung cancer (LEADER) screening trial Baylor College of Medicine, Harvard University, University of Michigan, University of Missouri, University of Washington, University of California – Los Angeles, University of Colorado, Memorial Sloan Kettering FoundationOne®CDx

FoundationOne®Liquid CDx Abstract #8532

6/3/2024 1:30 PM-

4:30 PM CDT Molecular profiling across histologies in lung cancer: Time to change WHO nomenclature? Tisch Cancer Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Papardo Hospital, Roche Sequencing Solutions FoundationOne®CDx

