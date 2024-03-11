Florida Selects DiaCarta’s cfDNA Test (RadTox™) for Statewide Use to Detect Early Response of Cancer Treatment

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiaCarta, a leading molecular diagnostics company specializing in personalized patient care through liquid biopsy, proudly announced that Florida Health Department selected “using plasma DNA concentration (DiaCarta’s RadTox™ test) for early detection of treatment response and resistance” through the Casey DeSantis Florida Cancer Innovation Fund. This fund supports deployment of the RadTox™ test throughout the State of Florida to be performed between Radiotherapy or Chemotherapy doses for real time detection of treatment response or resistance. The results will be as a real time predictor of imaging data. Circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) concentration can serve as a valuable biomarker for monitoring tumor treatment response in cancer patients. Measuring the concentration of cfDNA in the bloodstream before initiating treatment can provide baseline information about tumor burden. Elevated levels of cfDNA may indicate a higher tumor burden and suggest a more aggressive disease. Throughout the course of treatment, changes in cfDNA concentration can be monitored to assess treatment response. A decrease in cfDNA concentration over time may indicate a positive response to treatment, reflecting tumor shrinkage or reduced tumor burden. Conversely, an increase or stabilization of cfDNA levels may suggest resistance to treatment or disease progression. This liquid biomarker can be monitored in real time by DiaCarta’s proprietary test (RadTox™), which clearly addresses an unmet need voiced by every patient. The fund, awarded to Dr. Paul Okunieff, Chairman of Radiation Oncology at University of Florida, represents a quantum leap in cancer treatment monitoring. By harnessing cell-free DNA (cfDNA) concentration as a biomarker, Dr. Okunieff aims to redefine the early detection of treatment response and resistance across a spectrum of cancer types. This groundbreaking approach holds profound promise for enhancing patient outcomes and reshaping the landscape of oncological care. With Medicare coverage in place, since January 1, 2024, for the RadTox™ test, this fund further validates the company’s commitment to delivering actionable insights for clinicians and patients. “This fund exemplifies DiaCarta’s steadfast commitment to advancing precision medicine and elevating patient care standards,” remarked Dr. Paul Okunieff. “By harnessing cfDNA as a quantitative liquid biomarker, we have the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment monitoring and empower informed therapeutic decisions.” For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Anne Vallerga, PhD, MBA

VP, External Affairs

650-333-3152

374026@email4pr.com To learn more about DiaCarta and its groundbreaking initiatives, visit www.diacarta.com. About DiaCarta:

DiaCarta is a pioneering molecular diagnostics company dedicated to advancing precision medicine through innovative liquid biopsy technologies. With a focus on improving patient outcomes across diverse oncology indications, DiaCarta’s portfolio of cutting-edge assays empowers clinicians with actionable insights for personalized treatment strategies. For more information, visit www.diacarta.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-selects-diacartas-cfdna-test-radtox-for-statewide-use-to-detect-early-response-of-cancer-treatment-302084232.html SOURCE DiaCarta Inc