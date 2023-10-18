Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Optimizing Use of Anticancer Drugs to Improve Care for Patients with Blood Disorders

Research accepted and to be presented at the Leukemia Lymphoma and Myeloma Congress in New York City

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A best practice clinical program developed by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is ensuring that patients with certain blood disorders achieve maximum clinical benefits from the use of oral medications. Detailed findings of a recent study, conducted by the FCS Real-World Evidence department in partnership with Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., will be shared this month at the Leukemia Lymphoma and Myeloma Congress in New York City.

Co-authors include Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS President & Managing Physician, and FCS medical oncologists Matthew Fink, MD, David Wenk, MD and Shachar Peles, MD.

Through the use of real-world evidence, the study, entitled “Impact of a Best Practices Program in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Receiving Selinexor,” details how the best practice program designed around specific anticancer drugs can optimize prescribing practices and lead to better disease control and improvements in a patient’s cancer care journey.

Dr. Gordan said, “Our collaborative, multidisciplinary approach is enabling us to keep pace with the rapid development of new classes of anticancer drugs and remain at the forefront to positively impact cancer care outcomes and the overall patient experience.”

The Leukemia Lymphoma and Myeloma Congress is one of the most respected forums for industry-leading hematologic research and clinical case studies. FCS physicians and clinicians will join Industry-leading experts to explore the controversial and complex world of blood cancer through debate, discussion and networking.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

