Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Innovations in Precision Oncology Informatics Showcased at World Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) Senior Vice President & Data Officer Trevor Heritage, PhD will share learnings gained from the statewide practice’s development of an innovative propriety precision oncology platform at the Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC® 2024) being held this month in Santa Clara, California. Dr. Heritage joins top global researchers and medical professionals across healthcare and biotechnology sectors at the three-day event, recognized as the foremost precision medicine conference.

“FCS PRECISE™, our propriety precision oncology system, is critical in precision oncology decision-making, leading to optimal experiences and outcomes for our patients,” said Dr. Heritage. “I am delighted to join with other industry pioneers to help accelerate advances that will enable effective adoption of precision medicine in community oncology.”

The FCS PRECISE™ system aggregates and standardizes discrete, genomic variant information derived from next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing conducted at FCS’ in-house molecular laboratory, as well as external references labs. Dr. Heritage heads FCS’ growing Precision Oncology Informatics Team focused on optimizing the delivery and integration of molecular data and decision-support capabilities to physicians and patients.

“Thanks to our forward-thinking investments, we are now able to leverage our in-house data to accurately examine each patient’s unique molecular biomarkers and identify very specific and targeted treatments, including matches for clinical trial opportunities, and we are able to do it much faster and more completely than ever before,” added Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS President & Managing Physician, who has spearheaded precision medicine initiatives throughout his tenure. More than 57,500 patient cases have been analyzed and 64,000 clinical trial matches identified to date, with volumes scaling rapidly.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

