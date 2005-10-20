First Robot-Assisted Cardiac Bypass Surgery In Illinois Performed At Central DuPage Hospital

WINFIELD, Ill., Sept. 1 /PRNewswire/ -- Historic heart surgery was performed last week at Central DuPage Hospital by cardiovascular surgeon Marc Gerdisch, MD, making him the first to perform closed-chest, robot-assisted cardiac bypass in the State of Illinois.

Most patients having cardiac bypass surgery -- the most commonly performed heart operation -- anticipate a lengthy hospital stay and recuperation period, mostly because of the need to make a large incision through the chest wall and separate a patient’s rib cage in order to gain access to the heart. By using the da Vinci Robotic Surgery System, the first robotic system approved by the FDA for assisting surgery, the bypass is performed completely inside the chest wall with very small incisions.

“Robot-assisted, minimally invasive heart bypass surgery provides multiple advantages to our patients over standard techniques, including a quick return to full activity, less discomfort and less scarring,” comments Dr. Gerdisch, one of an elite group of approximately 15 surgeons in the U.S. performing this procedure. “By reducing healing and hospital stay times, the overall cost of care will diminish as well.”

Using two robotic “arms” and a camera system for three-dimensional visualization and precise instrument control, surgery is completed through three pencil-sized holes while the surgeon is seated at a control console several feet away from the patient. By using a heart stabilizer, the need to stop the heart from beating is removed, reducing the risk of stroke, memory loss and kidney complications. Like conventional cardiac bypass, a blood vessel is taken from the tissue of the chest and placed in the narrow area of the heart that restricts circulation.

While typical bypass surgery entails three or four days in the hospital, patients having this minimally-invasive approach will be able to leave the hospital earlier, have less cosmetic scarring and enjoy no restrictions, including the need to avoid driving for several weeks.

“This significant milestone in minimizing the trauma of surgery, while providing the same excellent patient outcomes, illustrates that state-of-the- art technology plays a vital role in advancing cardiac surgery and thereby truly benefiting patients.”

Dr. Gerdisch performed the first case on August 24 and his 51-year-old patient was discharged August 26 in good condition. He is doing well and has resumed normal activities without any pain or complications.

The da Vinci system is currently being used in abdominal, chest and prostate operations at CDH. The Winfield-based hospital is a recognized pioneer and leader in minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgeries and was the first hospital in DuPage County to perform open heart surgery. CDH is ranked second in the state for surgical volumes, performing over 21,000 operations annually.

