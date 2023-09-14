FibroBiologics to Provide Company Update at Upcoming Conferences

FibroBiologics announced today that Pete O’Heeron, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, and Hamid Khoja Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will be giving company presentations at the upcoming Life Science Intelligence (LSI) Europe ’23 Emerging MedTech Summit September 18-22, 2023; and Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa October 10-12, 2023.
HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced today that Pete O’Heeron, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, and Hamid Khoja Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will be giving company presentations at the upcoming Life Science Intelligence (LSI) Europe ’23 Emerging MedTech Summit September 18-22, 2023; and Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa October 10-12, 2023.
Details for the upcoming conference presentations are as follows:
LSI Europe ’23 Emerging MedTech Summit (Barcelona, September 18-22)
Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa (Carlsbad, California. October 10-12)
“Our presence at these conferences illustrates our commitment to staying at the forefront of developing innovative approaches to treatment of chronic diseases, sharing insights, and fostering collaborations with academia and the biotech community that will drive progress and shape the future,” said Pete O’Heeron. “These two conferences provide us with the opportunity to showcase the recent strides and achievements of FibroBiologics in advancing our fibroblast cell-based treatments.”
