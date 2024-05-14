SUBSCRIBE
FibroBiologics Files 2024 First Quarter Report

FibroBiologics, Inc. has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

HOUSTON, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending for the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing can be viewed through a link on FibroBiologics’ website at https://ir.fibrobiologics.com/sec-filings/quarterly-reports.

About FibroBiologics
Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:
info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
212-845-4242
fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:
Liz Phillips
Russo Partners
(347) 956-7697
Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com


Earnings
