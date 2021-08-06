SUBSCRIBE
FibroBiologics Announces Inaugural Board of Directors

August 6, 2021 
FibroBiologics, a clinical stage company developing fibroblast-based therapeutic solutions for chronic diseases, announced today the formation of its Board of Directors.

[06-August-2021]

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, a clinical stage company developing fibroblast-based therapeutic solutions for chronic diseases, announced today the formation of its Board of Directors. Leading this group is Chairman, Pete O’Heeron along with members Rich Cilento, Stacy Coen, Robert Hoffman, Matthew Link, and Victoria Niklas, MD.

“As we pursue accelerated development of our clinical programs in degenerative disc disease, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis and cancer, we are fortunate to attract highly respected industry leaders to our mission,” stated Pete O’Heeron, Chairman/Founder/CEO. “Our Board comprises a broad range of talented executives with experiences across the entire biotech community. Their leadership will guide us through the development, regulatory, and commercialization processes in an effort to bring these life-changing therapies to suffering patients.”

FibroBiologics Board Members include:

Rich Cilento, MBA – Chairman & CEO of GlycosBio, Inc., Entrepreneur

Stacy Coen, MBA – SVP, Chief Business Officer of Immunogen, Inc., Board Trustee of Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA)

Robert Hoffman, CPA – Chairman of Kintara Therapeutics and Board Member of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Antibe Therapeutics

Matthew Link, BSEd – Managing Director Orion Healthcare Advisors, Former President NuVasive

Victoria Niklas, MD – Vice President, Global Program Leader R&D Plasma-Derived Therapies Unit, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Pete O’Heeron, MSHA – Chairman/Founder/CEO FibroBiologics, University of Chicago, University of Houston-CL, Texas State University

For more in-depth biographies on individual Board members, please visit our website: https://www.fibrobiologics.com/team/#board

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, Texas, FibroBiologics is a regenerative medicine company developing an innovative solution for chronic disease treatment using fibroblast cells. Currently, FibroBiologics holds 150+ U.S. and International issued patents/patents pending across a variety of clinical pathways, including Disc Degeneration, Orthopedics, Multiple Sclerosis, and Cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy.

Visit www.FibroBiologics.com

