SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

FDA Warns of Seizure Risk With Some Parkinson’s Drugs

March 23, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Focal seizure. Vector illustration of human brain and electroencephalograhy or EEG originating from temporal lobe.

iStock, undefined undefined

The FDA detected 14 cases of vitamin B6 deficiency–linked seizures and two deaths in patients with Parkinson’s disease taking carbidopa/levodopa drugs. Both AbbVie and Novartis market levodopa-based products.

Products containing levodopa and carbidopa, a common drug combination for treating Parkinson’s disease, could trigger seizures, the FDA has found.

The agency conducted a safety review of drugs carrying these compounds and found 14 cases of seizures linked to vitamin B6 deficiency, according to a safety alert on Friday. In all of these cases, levodopa doses exceeded 1,000 mg per day. Seizures were typically focal-onset, meaning they started in a limited region of the brain. They then spread to include both hemispheres, leading to convulsions and causing emergencies in some cases.

Two patients died, both of whom had had low vitamin B6 levels and poorly controlled seizures, the FDA said. Nine patients were given vitamin B6 supplementation, which in all cases led to the resolution of their seizures.

All 14 cases of carbidopa/levodopa-linked seizures were detected through post-marketing surveillance or found in the medical literature, “so there are likely additional cases about which we are unaware,” the FDA said.

While the safety signals arose in those taking oral formulations and enteral suspensions of carbidopa/levodopa, the regulator did not dismiss the possibility that other products—such as injectables or those that use additional compounds to enhance the original drug combo—could carry the same risk. “Biological plausibility suggests there may be a similar risk across all drug products containing carbidopa/levodopa,” the FDA wrote.

The agency has already notified all manufacturers of drugs carrying carbidopa/levodopa, asking them to update the labels of their respective products to carry warnings for vitamin B6 deficiency-associated seizures. In the meantime, healthcare professionals should assess their patients’ vitamin B6 levels at baseline and throughout treatment, and consider supplementation as needed, the FDA recommended.

Levodopa is a synthetic drug that, once it reaches the brain, is converted into dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is deficient in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Levodopa’s therapeutic benefits for Parkinson’s were first established in the 1960s, and the first drug that combined it with the decarboxylase inhibitor carbidopa—which improved its efficacy and safety—entered the market in 1975.

The combo remains in use today. In October 2024, the FDA approved AbbVie’s Vyalev , a levodopa-based therapy for advanced Parkinson’s disease. The product contains foscarbidopa and foslevodopa, prodrugs that can be given continuously over 24 hours as a subcutaneous infusion. Novartis also owns a carbidopa/levodopa product in Stalevo, which additionally uses entacapone to sustain heightened levels of the drug in the bloodstream.

The industry is now opening up new therapeutic avenues for Parkinson’s disease, however. Eli Lilly in January scooped up Ventyx Biosciences for $1.2 billion, gaining access to a pipeline of drugs that target the NLRP3 inflammatory cascade, an underlying pathway driving the condition. Also looking at an immune-centered approach to Parkinson’s is AC Immune, which in December 2025 demonstrated slower disease progression in patients treated with its anti-alpha-synuclein therapy.

Brain neurons synapse in human head isolated on black background, 3D rendering.
Parkinson’s disease
5 Investigational Therapies That Could Change the Parkinson’s Landscape
From opening new therapeutic mechanisms to repairing neuronal damage, investigational molecules from Ventyx Therapeutics, AC Immune, Gain Therapeutics and more could shape the future of Parkinson’s disease treatment.
January 26, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read more

Regulatory Parkinson’s disease Neurodegenerative disease
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Gossamer, BiomX Reveal Hefty Staff Cuts
March 20, 2026
 · 
39 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
Government
HHS Denies Disbandment of CDC Vaccine Advisory Group in Wake of Court Ruling
March 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Iranian flag against a burning sky
Policy
Biopharma Could Provide a Haven for Investment as Middle East Conflict Roils Global Markets
March 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration of businessman with flag looking victorious on top of teetering blocks
Approvals
Rhythm Bounces Back from Phase 3 Fail with FDA Nod for Rare Obesity Injection
March 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac