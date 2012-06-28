SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Policy

FDA Slams Stem Cell Company, Celltex Therapeutics, for Violations

June 28, 2012 | 
1 min read

Four months ago, a bioethics professor at the University of Minnesota asked the FDA to investigate a stem cell company called Celltex Therapeutics, which has ties to a controversial stem cell company in South Korea called RNL BIO, over concerns about patient-client safety, the quality of scientific research supporting their proposed business model and whether both will conform to relevant federal and state laws and regulations. The letter from Leigh Turner came amid a confusing dust-up surrounding the employment status of one former Celltex executive, which triggered scrutiny of the relationship between Celltex and RNL. On his blog and in his letter to the FDA, Turner had also written that the two companies planned to bank and administer stem cells, citing various reports as well as an agreement in which RNL was called BioLife Stem Cell at the time.

Legal Asia
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug shortages
Lilly’s Tirzepatide Could Land Again on FDA Drug Shortage List, Opens Door for Compounders
October 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Entrance to the FTC's office in Washington, DC
Editorial
Pressure Mounts on Novo’s $16.5B Catalent Buy Amid FTC Review
October 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Teva Pharmaceuticals USA headquarters in
Legal
Teva to Pay $450M in Settlement With DOJ Over Kickback and Price-Fixing Allegations
October 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters office building in Poznan, Poland
Legal
GSK Settles Zantac Lawsuits for $2.2B, Analysts Now Shift Focus to Vaccines
October 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac