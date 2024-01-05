FDA Roundup: January 05, 2024

On January 31 and February 1, the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA, will hold a virtual public workshop, “Advancing Psychedelic Clinical Study Design.” This meeting will bring together researchers, regulated industry, and other key stakeholders to discuss scientific issues that arise while working with psychedelics in clinical trials and drug development. In June 2023, the FDA issued its first draft psychedelics guidance for industry, Psychedelic Drugs: Considerations for Clinical Investigations, to provide general considerations to sponsors developing psychedelic drugs for treatment of medical conditions (e.g., psychiatric disorders, substance use disorders).

The goals of the meeting include: