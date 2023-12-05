FDA Roundup: December 05, 2023

Today, registration opened for the FDA’s virtual Rare Disease Day on Friday, March 1, 2024. This year’s Rare Disease Day is dedicated to patients and health care professionals. Panels will discuss efforts to address the unique challenges with developing treatments for rare diseases, as well as the FDA’s efforts to promote new medical products for patients with rare diseases.

Free continuing education (CE) credit will be available for eligible health care professionals. See Rare Disease Day 2024 for more information and details on how to register.