FDA Roundup: August 1, 2023

On Monday, the FDA approved dostarlimab-gxly (Jemperli, GlaxoSmithKline) with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by single-agent dostarlimab-gxly, for primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair deficient, as determined by an FDA-approved test, or microsatellite instability-high. Immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred with dostarlimab-gxly, including pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, endocrinopathies such as hypothyroidism, nephritis with renal dysfunction and skin adverse reactions. The most common adverse reactions (greater than or equal to 20%) with dostarlimab-gxly in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel were rash, diarrhea, hypothyroidism, and hypertension. View the full prescribing information for Jemperli

On Thursday, July 27, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California entered a consent decree in United States v. Organic Pastures Dairy Co., LLC, et al. , Case No. 08-cv-1786 (E.D. Cal.). RAW FARM, LLC f/k/a Organic Pastures Dairy Co., LLC (“Organic Pastures”) is a California-based company that manufactures and sells raw milk, raw cheese, and raw milk products and that is subject to a 2010 injunction. The FDA moved for contempt in March 2023, alleging that the company: (1) distributed an unapproved new drug in interstate commerce – namely, its raw cheddar cheese for the prevention of diseases such as heart disease, osteoporosis, and viral infections and (2) failed to affix required statements on its invoices, packaging slips and websites. In May 2023, the Court issued an order finding that Organic Pastures, its founder, and its president had violated the 2010 injunction and scheduled an evidentiary hearing regarding whether their noncompliance was justified. Prior to the hearing, the parties negotiated the consent decree, which, among other things, provides the FDA with additional oversight, enforcement, and inspection authority and imposes regular auditing requirements on the company.

