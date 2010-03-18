SUBSCRIBE
FDA Concludes That Bavarian Nordic Has Fulfilled All Requirements to Support the Delivery of IMVAMUNE(R) to the U.S. Government

March 18, 2010 | 
KVISTGAARD, Denmark, March 17, 2010 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bavarian Nordic A/S (Copenhagen:BAVA) announced today that it has received notification that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted all the actions taken by the company to address the observations made during the inspection of the manufacturing facilities in 2009. This was the last step along with the clinical and preclinical data that will be used to potentially support the use of IMVAMUNE® following a declared emergency. Subsequently, the company will scale-up the production as planned, in order to increase the production volume, so the 20 million doses will be produced and delivered according to the contract. The first deliveries are expected to take place during first half of 2010 as previously communicated and the company consequently maintains its expectations for the financial results for 2010.

