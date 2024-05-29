SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Beach

Fate Therapeutics to Present at 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE) today announced that the Company will present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET in New York, New York.

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET in New York, New York.

A live webcast, if recorded, of each presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered master iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s pipeline includes iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Precision AQ
212.362.1200
christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com


Primary Logo

Events California Southern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
Funding
Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
Gene therapy
BioMarin Narrows Roctavian Efforts to U.S., Germany, Italy as Sales Stagnate
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac